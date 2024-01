What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Jan. 26

Diplo plays Igloofest

Wildside theatre festival: Wind Up Radio presents Choose Your End Jan. 26 & 27

NYC comedian Andy Haynes performs at Poubelle Magnifique

Saturday, Jan. 27

Slava’s Snowshow at Théâtre St-Denis Jan. 26–28, Feb. 6–11

PWHL Montreal vs. Ottawa at Place Bell

Last day to see Other Animals’ Plasticity/Desires at MAI

Sunday, Jan. 28

OG Montreal artist Françoise Sullivan’s exhibition I Let Rhythms Flow at the Museum of Fine Arts

Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia exhibition at the MAC

