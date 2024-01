“We want every child to have the same chance to succeed. This Welcome Baby Box is not just a gift. It’s also a great start for toddlers and their families in Montreal.”

Welcome Baby Box for Montreal parents now available for babies born on or after Jan. 1

The City of Montreal has now made its free Welcome Baby Box available to parents of babies born on or after Jan. 1, 2024. The box contains 12 educational and locally made items including “grow with me” pants, a bib, swim diapers, a toothbrush and two tickets to Espace pour la vie museums (entrance for babies is free).

The box is available to all residents of the city’s 19 boroughs, regardless of immigration status, and can be picked up at any of Montreal’s 45 city-run libraries. Parents must bring an official documents bearing proof of address, and proof of the child’s birth, within 12 months of the birth.

The baby box endeavour was a campaign promise made prior to Mayor Valérie Plante’s reelection in 2021.

This article was originally published on Aug. 21, 2023 and updated on Jan. 11, 2024.

