Arson allegedly damaged a number of branches of Sutton’s real estate rivals in the Laurentians between 2017 and 2022.

Sutton Québec co-founder and president Christophe Folla was reportedly arrested Wednesday for allegedly ordering arson attacks on buildings that happened to be branches of real estate rivals Royal LePage.

Following years of investigation, three men were arrested by Sûreté du Québec police today on suspicion of being involved in a series of fires in the Laurentians between 2017 and 2022.

The suspects — including Folla, 70, thought to be the person who ordered the attacks — are scheduled to appear in court in Saint-Jérôme on Thursday morning.

#Arrestation de trois hommes de Montréal, âgés entre 41 ans et 70 ans, relativement à des incendies criminels.

Les événements se seraient déroulés entre décembre 2017 et novembre 2022 à Sainte-Thérèse et à Saint-Sauveur dans la région des Laurentides.https://t.co/v5UWLYhnXw — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 24, 2024 Sutton Québec president arrested for setting fire to rival Royal LePage properties

