Plurality of Canadians agree that Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip

According to a new study by Léger, a plurality of Canadians (43%) believe that Israel is committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

31% disagree that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Quebecers (51%) and Canadians aged 18 to 34 (50%) are those most likely to agree with the statement. Albertans are the least likely to agree (38%).

“From Jan. 26 to 28, 2024, we surveyed Canadians to assess their awareness of the case file by South Africa in the International Court of Justice against the state of Israel, accusing it of genocide in the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The opinion on the government of Canada’s response, which stated that Israel is not committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, is divided. One-third of Canadians (34%) think this response is appropriate, while 35% think it is inappropriate.”

The Léger web survey was conducted from January 26 to 28, 2024, with 1,579 Canadians aged 18 or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

