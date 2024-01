“We continue to accelerate our efforts to house more people and fight the housing crisis.”

Over 50 new social housing units to be built in the heart of the Plateau

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that over 50 new social housing units will be built in the heart of the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Plante made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “We continue to accelerate our efforts to house more people and fight the housing crisis.”

Earlier this month, the City of Montreal put out a call for proposals to build 700 affordable housing units on the site of the former bus station between Berri and St-Hubert streets, and de Maisonneuve boulevard and Ontario Street.

Plus de 50 logements sociaux seront construits au coeur du Plateau-Mont-Royal (@LePMR) grâce au droit de préemption! 🏠



On continue d’accélérer le pas pour loger plus de monde et lutter contre la crise du logement.#polmtl @LucRabouin @benoitdorais pic.twitter.com/dDxM9Ilv6l — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 30, 2024 Over 50 new social housing units to be built in the heart of the Plateau

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.