NDG’s old-school sub spot and sports bar Momesso is closing at the end of January

After putting the business up for sale in August, longtime NDG sub spot and sports bar Momesso announced on social media today that they will be closing at the end of January.

Momesso Caffe Sportivo, which opened in 1978, is located at 5662 Upper Lachine Road.

“It is with a heavy heart we must say goodbye to all of you. We want to thank our faithful clients, friends and family from near and far. Without you we would not be who we are. On January 27th we will be serving you for one last time.”

