Montrealers who were in attendance at last night’s Madonna concert at the Bell Centre are still reeling from the epic show, and perhaps none more so than local house mother, activist and singer-songwriter Elle Barbara — who had a moment with the pop star on stage.

During every show on Madonna’s Celebration tour, a local guest judge participates in the ballroom competition that precedes the song “Vogue” — everyone from famous designers like Donatella Versace, Jean-Paul Gauthier and Stella McCartney to musicians such as Diplo and FKA Twigs to Madonna’s children and her personal chef. But last night in Montreal, Elle Barbara was perhaps the most appropriate choice of all — being a vogue ball organizer.

Reached for comment on the experience, Barbara said it was “very gaggy.”

“Gagged that Madonna asked me to join her, but then I’m like, ‘Okay, who else in Montreal?’ obvi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celluloid Lunch (@celluloidlunchrecords)

