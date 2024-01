“What is most discouraging? A premier who believed in 2021 that Montreal rent cost $500, or a party leader who only discovered in 2024 that the housing crisis is a real problem?”

Nadeau-Dubois slams Legault and Plamondon for not understanding severity of housing crisis

Québec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois criticized Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, as well as Premier François Legault, for their failure to understand the severity of the housing crisis in the province.

Plamondon, speaking about the impact of temporary immigration on the housing shortage in Quebec, stated that the housing crisis was not “acute” in 2022, at the time of the Quebec election.

Nadeau-Dubois also made reference to Legault’s infamous statement from 2021 revealing that he thought rent for an apartment in Montreal cost $500, which was also inaccurate.

“What is most discouraging? A premier who believed in 2021 that Montreal rent cost $500, or a party leader who only discovered in 2024 that the housing crisis is a real problem?”

Based on Statistics Canada data from 2020, renters in Quebec are paying between 30% and 80% of their income on rent, and 173,000 people in the province have “a core housing need.”

