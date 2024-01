“There may be significant impacts on the commute Thursday morning.”

Freezing rain warning issued for Montreal, up to 10 mm expected starting tonight

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning in Montreal, with up to 10 mm of freezing precipitation expected this evening through Thursday morning. The warning also states that a second period of freezing rain in the city is possible on Friday.

The morning commute on Thursday is likely to be affected by the weather.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy and slippery and extremely hazardous.”

Please be careful out there.

