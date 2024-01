Despite approvals below 20% in education, healthcare, housing affordability and the cost of living, the CAQ is optimistic it will turn things around this year.

François Legault: “We are ready to deliver the goods in 2024”

Quebec Premier François Legault issued a statement today following the CAQ caucus, saying that the provincial government “is ready to deliver the goods in 2024.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, the Quebec government now has approvals below 20% in education, healthcare, housing affordability and the cost of living. François Legault also has the lowest approval of any other premier in Canada, at 31%.

Legault went on to say that the government is giving itself the means to improve public services and infrastructure in Quebec, and “will make the necessary changes.”

On a eu un bon caucus et on est d’attaque pour livrer la marchandise en 2024.



On se donne les moyens pour améliorer nos services publics et nos infrastructures.



Les Québécois nous ont élus pour faire les changements nécessaires. pic.twitter.com/26RkjUJuxN — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 25, 2024

A study by Léger last year found that the top five priorities for Quebecers were the cost of living, healthcare, housing affordability, climate change and education.

