First major storm of 2024: Up to 30 cm of snow expected in Montreal starting Tuesday

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, a snow storm with up to 30 centimetres is expected in Montreal and across southern Quebec starting late on Tuesday. The snow could change over to freezing rain or rain on Wednesday.

“Hazardous travel conditions can be expected. Utility outages are possible. Consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.”

With snow, heavy rain, blustery winds, and even a risk of ice pellets and freezing rain for some, widespread travel impacts are likely for the millions of people in the path of a Texas low this week. #ONstorm #QCstorm https://t.co/P560faof1Q — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 7, 2024 First major storm of 2024: Up to 30 cm of snow expected in Montreal starting Tuesday

