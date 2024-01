“We are putting this platform online in a desire for transparency, but also to make the clients who lead the projects more accountable.”

The City of Montreal has launched an online map of construction work that can alert Montrealers to potential traffic obstacles as well as keep a live log of projects in progress.

Located on the City of Montreal website, the construction map is accompanied by a list of projects broken down by borough.

“We want you to know what is happening in front of your home, who is doing the work, for how long and what the impacts will be. The platform also allows you to better plan your trips and avoid unpleasant surprises. We are putting this platform online in a desire for transparency, but also to make the clients who lead the projects more accountable.”

Il est maintenant possible de découvrir les chantiers et entraves à Montréal en un coup d'oeil grâce à notre nouvelle plateforme en ligne.



On veut que vous puissiez savoir ce qui se passe devant chez vous, qui fait les travaux, pour combien de temps et quels seront les impacts.… pic.twitter.com/YwHGrsObSi — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 29, 2024 City of Montreal launches live construction map for traffic alerts and roadwork oversight

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.