City of Montreal announces $37M investment in local businesses and economic development

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the city is investing nearly $37-million in local businesses and economic development.

Aside from direct investment, the city also supports local businesses via the PME, an organization overseen by the municipal and provincial government to provide funding and other means of support to Montreal entrepreneurs.

“Local businesses are good for neighbourhood life and the economy. Faced with a difficult economic reality, we continue to support them with investments of nearly $37-million and essential services offered by the PME.”

Les commerces locaux sont bons pour la vie de quartier et l'économie. Devant un contexte économique difficile, nous continuons de les soutenir par des investissements de près de 37 M$ et par des services essentiels offerts par @PMEMTL.



Les commerces locaux sont bons pour la vie de quartier et l'économie. Devant un contexte économique difficile, nous continuons de les soutenir par des investissements de près de 37 M$ et par des services essentiels offerts par @PMEMTL.

À Montréal, on ❤️ l'achat local!

