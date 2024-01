In second and third place are Switzerland and Norway.

Canada has been named the safest country in the world for travel in 2024

According to a report by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Canada has been named the safest country in the world to visit in 2024.

The results of the report were determined using a compilation of survey results, in addition to data on risk, crime, climate resilience and more. Canada’s relative lack of gun crime was highlighted as a leading measure of safety.

“As travel destinations go, it really doesn’t get much safer than Canada. Violent crime is comparatively low and there is a low incidence of gun-related crime.”

The Safest Countries for Travelers in 2024



1.🇨🇦 Canada

2.🇨🇭 Switzerland

3.🇳🇴 Norway

4.🇮🇪 Ireland

5.🇳🇱 Netherlands

6.🇬🇧 UK

7.🇵🇹 Portugal

8.🇩🇰 Denmark

9.🇮🇸 Iceland

10.🇦🇺 Australia



(Berkshire Hathaway Travel) — World Index (@theworldindex) January 12, 2024 Canada has been named the safest country in the world for travel in 2024

