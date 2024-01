Montreal has amassed an international reputation for its vibrant nightlife. Often dubbed the “party capital of Canada”, there’s always something to do late at night or in the early hours of the morning. In what follows, we break down some of the best late-night and after-hour venues in the city, including bars, nightclubs, restaurants, and other places where you can spend a good time.

1. La Banquise

Since first opening its doors in 1968, La Banquise has evolved into a city landmark. Originating as a dairy launched by firefighter Pierre Barsalou, it transformed into a 24-hour snack bar during the 1980s, gaining fame for its delectable poutines — a dish consisting of fries, cheese curds, and savory gravy. Today, La Banquise stands as a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike. It continues to specialize in poutine, featuring over thirty variations of the iconic dish. In addition, the menu includes burgers, sandwiches, salads, and brunches. Operating around the clock, La Banquise accommodates 80 patrons indoors, with an additional 50 on the summer terrace.

2. Restaurant l’Express

Established in December 1980 on rue St Denis, L’Express was founded by François Tremblay, Colette Broissoit, Pierre Villeneuve, and two additional partners. Colette and Pierre, both theatre enthusiasts, chose the bustling arts hub of Montreal for their venture. Their mission was to create a haven for the theatre community, offering a post-show dining spot for everyone from technicians to actors. The restaurant’s success is amplified by its distinctive decor, crafted by renowned Montréal architect Luc Laporte. Nowadays, L’Express opens its doors to the public from 11:30 AM to 2 AM every day, offering the classics of French bistro cuisine, daily specials, and affordable wine and appetizers.

3. Casino de Montréal

Nowadays, online casinos have become highly popular and frequented by players. It is common to access experiences like Bombay Live and traditional games such as poker and roulette through smart devices, anytime and anywhere. Yet, brick and mortar venues like Casino de Montréal continue generating interest. Inaugurated in 1992, the casino is the largest in Canada. It operates from 9 AM to 3 AM from Sunday to Thursday and from 9 AM to 5 AM on Fridays and Saturdays.

4. Vinvinvin

Located in Petite-Patrie, vinvinvin, a Nordic wine bar, debuted in summer 2021, making it a relatively fresh venue. The bar’s Nordic influence shines through its diverse wine list, with a focus on cool climate wines. Most selections are imported from Central European countries like the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and Slovakia, along with cool-climate Canadian wines from Quebec and Ontario. Beyond wines, vinvinvin offers local beers and ciders from well-known breweries like Isle de Garde, Brasserie Harricana, and Chemin des Sept. It’s a go-to spot for those craving a taste of the north in both wine and ambiance. Visitors can drop by from Sunday to Thursday between 3 PM and 1 AM and on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 PM to AM.

5. Stereo

Montréal is full of nightclubs and after hours clubs, offering excellent music and a good atmosphere to both locals and visitors. Stereo often ranks as the number one club in Montreal and has been recognized as one of the very best in North America. Founded by D-J producer Angel Moraes and currently owned by Tommy Piscardell, the club is perfect for those who love techno, tech house, and progressive house music. Stereo is known for its state-of-the art sound system, ample dance floor, and sophisticated lightning. While highly popular and frequented, the club is only open on Fridays from 11 PM to 9 AM and Sundays from 12 PM to 9 AM.