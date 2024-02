On Tuesday, the City of Montreal unveiled a new plan for nightlife in Montreal, which aims to identify areas most conducive to nightlife activity, and build on offerings in the area, in conjunction with the boroughs as well as “cultural, economic and community partners.” Regulations in these areas would be adapted accordingly, says the draft policy, with tranquility in residential neighbourhoods being a priority.

Having already announced intentions to build an all-night party zone in the Quartier Latin, Projet Montréal’s proposal covers three stages of nightlife (evening: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., “heart of the night” 12 to 4:30 a.m. and early morning: 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.). The plan highlights the following goals:

Offer new business opportunities and distribution possibilities to our commercial and cultural partners, ensuring healthy coexistence between nighttime activities and the needs of the population. Offer a dynamic and safe nightlife, which focuses on entrepreneurship and the Montreal cultural experience. Ensure the maintenance of current nocturnal activities and equip developing sectors.

This proposal will be evaluated by the Commission on Economic and Urban Development and Housing, which will hold a public consultation Feb. 13.

