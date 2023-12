What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Dec. 4

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship presents Legal Information Clinic for Entrepreneurs

Cinéma Politica presents Queer Cinema for Palestine — Montreal premiere with guests

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre

Free show at la Petite Marché feat. Mélisande

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

