What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Dec. 7

Documents of Displacement III film screening and discussion at the CCA

Salon des métiers d’art holiday sale at Palais des Congrès Dec. 7–17

Pub Royal (Cowboys Fringants musical comedy by 7 doigts de la main) at Place des Arts through Jan. 7

Electrochoc no 2 with Roger Tellier-Craig at Conservatoire de musique de Montréal

Art Battle at Bar la Shop

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.