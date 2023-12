What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Super Taste presents Taylor Swift Quiz Night at Diving Bell

Half Moon Run plays MTelus with opener Gabrielle Shonk

Free forum for digital creativity networking event at Moment Factory HQ

Independent Jewish Voices presents Channukah gathering/fundraiser

Habs vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre

