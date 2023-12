What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Far From Nostalgia: Amancio Williams selected by Claudia Shmidt at the CCA through Jan. 21

PHI Centre’s immersive exhibition Sex, Desire and Data runs through Jan. 7

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things screens at Cinéma du Parc

Also Cool presents Drink N’ Draw at le Système

Montreal band DVTR launch the BONJOUR EP at l’Escogriffe

