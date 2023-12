What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Céline Symphonique at Place des Arts’s Maison Symphonique Dec. 27–28 (4 shows)

Museum of Fine Arts’ Marisol exhibition half-price tonight (online reservation required), other exhibitions free all week

Grands Ballets Canadiens presents The Nutcracker at Place des Arts through Dec. 30

Techno/house DJ night Light Delight at Bar la Shop, dress code: chic, sequins

A Latin Christmas: Reggaeton night at Datcha

