What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Dec. 8

Puces POP art/artisan/craft market at Église Saint-Denis Dec. 8–10, 15–17

Kei Akai gallery Xmas pop-up shop through Dec. 30

Montreal bands Gondola, Haum and Allo Fren play Ursa

Cerise Noire goth night at Notre Dame des Quilles (NDQ)

Saturday, Dec. 9

Violet Hour book club discusses Armistead Maupin’s Michael Tollier Lives

Arizona “synth cowboys” Body of Light play la Sotterenea

Montreal alt-rock band Karkwa play MTelus

Mayalabae with Homesick at Système

Sunday, Dec. 10

A Very Pretentious Comedy Show one-year anniversary at Diving Bell

How the Grinch Stole Christmas film with live orchestra at Théâtre Saint-Denis

Hamilton singer-songwriter Terra Lightfoot plays Casa del Popolo

