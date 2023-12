What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Dec. 15

Puces POP artisan goods sale, weekend 2

French-language play Féministe pour homme at Usine C daily through Dec. 17

Local country crooner Li’l Andy performs with a full band at Casa del Popolo

Bowiemas David Bowie dance party at Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, Dec. 16

Metal extravaganza with Meshuggah, In Flames, Voivod & Whitechapel at Place Bell

Qualité De Luxe party with Poirier, Kyo, DJ Papi at le Ministère

Montreal DJ/producer TDJ (fka Ryan Playground) & co. play Newspeak

Alt Xmas costume party the Krampus Ball at Cabaret Berlin

Last event at Diving Bell: Blowout disco dance party

Sunday, Dec. 17

Market of Christmas Curiosities in Hochelaga Dec. 16–17

Last day of Collectif Créatif Christmas pop-up at Time Out Market

Toronto dream/folk/rock artist Alex Southey plays Brasserie Beaubien

