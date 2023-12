What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Dec. 1

Mona El Husseini and Hala Farahat present Creatrix at the MAI

Danse Danse presents Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young’s Kidd Pivot at Théâtre Maisonneuve through Dec. 2

Kinetic presents DJ Magda & locals Claire, Benny, Duchesse, CPR Annie

Saturday, Dec. 2

Montreal Comiccon Holiday edition Dec. 2–3

Rufus & Martha Wainwright’s Not So Silent Night all-star concert at l’Olympia

Moonshine 4th anniversary party

Sunday, Dec. 3

Expozine book fair at Église Saint-Arsène Dec. 2–3

SOUK MTL annual design fair (now in Mile Ex) continues through Dec. 3

Austin goth trio of TikTok fame Urban Heat play Bar le Ritz PDB

