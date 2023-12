What to do this Christmas weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Christmas weekend in Montreal.

What to do this Christmas weekend in Montreal

Friday, Dec. 22

Tribute to Japanese house music all day at OSMO x MARUSAN

It’s a Holiday Show Actually improv comedy show at Impro Montreal

Montréal Goth presents Solstice Noir at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, Dec. 23

Snowshoe Tour: By the Glow of the City Lights on Mount Royal

Noël pas triste at Ursa feat. Safia Nolin, Klô Pelgag, Bibi Club, Antoine Corriveau & more

Grands Ballets Canadiens presents The Nutcracker at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Sunday, Dec. 24

Le Grand Festin des Lutins & more at the Atwater Market’s Village de Noël

Go skating in the Quartier des Spectacles Esplanade Tranquille skating rink

More festive fun at the Great Christmas Market in the Quartier des Spectacles

Monday, Dec. 25

See Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things at Cineplex Forum VIP

“No Limit” Christmas Day hours at Laser Game Evolution, Marché Central

Go skating at the Old Port skating rink

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.