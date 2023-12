The acclaimed super cute Nintendo movie starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in 2023. Topping the charts is Nintendo’s acclaimed animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“Bowser, the leader of the Koopa tribe, is the most formidable and intimidating antagonist in the Mushroom Kingdom. He poses a significant threat to everyone and his tyranny needs to be put to an end. Mario and his friends are the only ones capable of undertaking this daunting task. With the assistance of his brother Luigi and Toad the mushroom, Mario discovers a means of confronting Bowser and potentially rescuing a princess in the process.”

In second and third place are Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (Crave).

