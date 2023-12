Support for Quebec sovereignty has decreased 3 points since Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon unveiled the party’s budget for Year One of an independent Quebec.

Support for Quebec sovereignty has decreased despite PQ’s surge in polls

A new study by Léger has found that support for Quebec sovereignty has decreased to 34%, down 1 point since it was measured last month. Support for Quebec independence has decreased 3 points — from 37% — since Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon unveiled the party’s budget for Year One of an independent Quebec on Oct. 23.

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is now leading with 31% support in voting intentions, ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

Nous avons aussi posé la question traditionnelle mais elle n’est pas publiée dans le Journal.



S’il y avait un référendum sur la souveraineté, voteriez-vous Pour ou Contre la souveraineté du Québec?



Pour 34%

Contre 55%

Ne sait pas 11% https://t.co/AtsVXwHQNh — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) December 6, 2023 Support for Quebec sovereignty has decreased despite PQ’s surge in polls

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from December 1 to 4, 2023, with 1,040 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.