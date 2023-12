“A city that makes room for cycling is a more equitable, healthy and safe city.”

REV St-Denis broke a ridership record with over 1.5 million trips in 2023

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that Réseau express vélo (REV) St-Denis broke a ridership record this year, with over 1.5 million cycling trips in 2023.

Plante shared the news, affirming the city’s commitment to active transport.

In May of this year, Mayor Plante announced plans for 53 new Montreal bike paths and cycling projects for 2023.

For more on the REV, please visit the City of Montreal website.

