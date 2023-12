The organization will be collecting everything from winter clothes to turkeys to support its community members this winter and provide them with a festive Christmas day.

With winter underway and the holidays approaching, Resilience Montreal is holding a fundraising and donation drive on Sunday, Dec. 17. Volunteers will be located outside 4000 Ste-Catherine W. (at the corner of Atwater), to collect donations between noon and 4 p.m.

Resilience says that the 350+ homeless community members it serves are particularly in need of the following items:

Winter clothing (men’s large sizes)

Socks and underwear

Winter boots/shoes (men’s large sizes)

Food items (holiday meal food, including turkeys, etc.)

Sleeping bags

Gift cards

Cash

Resilience Montreal director general David Chapman released a statement about this weekend’s event, writing that aside from collecting essentials for their people to survive the winter, they hope to raise enough money and collect enough donations to provide them with a Christmas experience.

“Christmas is seen as a holiday where families come together and celebrate abundance. The unhoused community do not have this same opportunity, and are left out in the cold. Resilience Montreal is committed to providing a festive day offering hope and warmth to those who have nowhere else to go this Christmas.”

According to Resilience, the organization currently has approximately 350 people per day using their services, an increase from 250 at this time last year. The onset of winter is always a time of crisis for the service centre, which relies primarily on the kindness and generosity of the public to fund its critical support system.

Resilience cofounder Na’kuset told Cult MTL that many of the people they serve rely on the organization for their survival simply because Resilience accepts everyone.

“A lot of the population that comes to Resilience can’t go anywhere else because they might have their dogs or they might be under the influence or they might have some mental health issues, so at another place, they might not fit in,” she says. “A lot of the population that comes to Resilience are Indigenous, so we really cater to the Indigenous population, but we also let everyone in.”

For more on Resilience Montreal, please visit their website.

