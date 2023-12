All public elementary and high schools are expected to have a cell phone policy in place by Dec. 31.

Quebec to ban cell phones in classrooms across public school system in new year

The Quebec government is going ahead with a ban on cell phones in classrooms in the new year. All public elementary and high schools are expected to have a cell phone policy in place by Dec. 31.

On Aug, 23, Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced that he would send a directive to the Council of Ministers that will ban the use of cell phones for students in classrooms across the public school system. “We want to help with the concentration of students,” Drainville said in a press conference.

An exception will be made if a teacher asks students to use their mobile phones for educational purposes.

The ban on cell phones in classrooms would not apply to the Quebec private school system.

This article was originally published on Aug. 23 and updated on Dec. 29, 2023.

