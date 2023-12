The history and art of video game has served as a unifying force to today’s gaming scene, bringing people together, sparking conversations, and fostering a sense of community among gamers.

Since the first video game was made, they have advanced greatly, from pixelated visuals to virtual reality. Old gamers who have seen the artistry and advancement of these video game evolutions can attest that the history of video games has been an amazing trip.

The old pixelated games, the lines of codes used on each one are carefully crafted. To now create a visually stunning and captivating experience is impressive. Imagine the dedication, time, and brainstorming developers and programmers have put into consideration to give us not just mere entertainment but an experience we can remember for life.

Whether you are a hardcore gamer or a casual one, have you ever paused to question how these all started and why it is so amazing that you get so immersed that you sometimes forget what time it is?

As someone who plays video games, I am excited to go down memory lane so we could explore the art and history of how these digital wonderlands that have captured our hearts, time and minds for decades to answer questions that we thought we never needed.

Pong and Beyond

Pong, the first ever video game created in 1972 by Atari, was a table tennis-inspired game, a sport that is also commonly known as “Ping Pong,” hence the name.

This is a two-dimensional video game with simple game mechanics that allow players to play on a standalone arcade cabinet against an opponent or AI by controlling an in-game paddle, which is only a “straight line,” and moving it vertically to hit the ball back and forth.

The game instantly became so popular that there were competitive events and gatherings centered around playing Pong at that time.

Games already existed widely before Pong came out. People had arcades in the 1960s and played coin-operated games such as pinball machines, crane machines, and shooting gallery games, to name a few.

People back in the day were already hooked on these simple games, which inspired the beautiful world of video games today.

The Evolution From 3D Shift to Realistic Graphics

Following the video game Pong, a few more arcade video games came out, such as “Computer Space”, this is why the 1970s and 1980s were referred to as the “Golden Age of Arcades.”

Video games became so popular that it continued to grow due to its demand which fueled the advancements of technology making developers begin to experiment in new techniques, pushing the limits of software and hardware —something that will not be addressed further in this article.

This creative exploration resulted in the creation of 3D games like “Battlezone” in the 1980s, another notable creation by Atari. This pursuit of innovation not only ushered the 3D shift in the gaming world but also acted as a transformative force, creating a more immersive virtual world in the gaming industry.

This shift permanently altered how players interacted with each other and experienced digital entertainment, shaping the landscape we know today.

The Art and Cultural Impact

You can’t truly appreciate the incredible art of video games until you play one. The carefully considered gameplay, plot, and design can exceed our expectations.

Unlike movies, where we can only observe, or songs, where we can solely listen, video games allow us to step into the developer’s shoes, personally engaging with it, making it a different type of art, which is why it has a cultural impact not only on the gaming industry but also on popular culture as a whole.

The experiences it gives players have become a form of art that resonates with people of all ages and has influenced other mediums, from movies to fashion to even other forms of entertainment, such as gambling.

This further demonstrates the pervasive influence of video game art on our cultural landscape, which also extends to fashion, as fashion designs inspired by fictitious characters or video game products are offered.

Conclusion

The history and art of video game has served as a unifying force to today’s gaming scene, bringing people together, sparking conversations, and fostering a sense of community among gamers. Its cultural impact is undeniable, and it continues to shape our world in exciting and dynamic ways.