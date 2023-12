Pollstar has also named Montreal mega promoters Evenko the #1 promoter and the Bell Centre the #2 arena venue in Canada.

MTelus has been ranked the #1 showroom in Canada in 2023

Evenko reported this week that Pollstar has ranked MTelus (fka Metropolis) as the #1 “club” showroom in Canada in 2023. Evenko was also named #1 in the promoter category, while the Bell Centre ranks #2 in Pollstar’s list of arena venues.

The Pollstar rankings of concert venues around the world are based on the number of tickets sold this year.

Metropolis first opened as a skating rink in 1884. The space later became a theatre, then a cinema, a porn movie theatre, a nightclub and, in 1997, a concert venue.

