Valérie Plante to Montrealers: “I will be back by your side as quickly as possible”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued the first statement on her health since Dec. 5, when she suffered discomfort at a press conference.

The mayor confirmed that while her health has improved, she remains on a reduced work schedule.

Plante thanked her elected colleagues, who met this morning in her absence to vote on the 2024 budget for the City of Montreal.

“I have to continue to slow down the pace of my activities, although fortunately I feel better and better. I will be back by your side as quickly as possible.”

Ce matin, le conseil municipal se réunit pour voter le budget 2024 de la Ville de Montréal. Je veux remercier mes collègues élu(-es), qui prendront exceptionnellement le relais pour l’occasion



Je dois continuer de ralentir le rythme de mes activités, bien que je me sente… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 11, 2023

