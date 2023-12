Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reportedly collapsed during a press conference this morning but is “out of danger” and will receive all required medical attention, according to a statement from her Twitter account.

Plante had been answering questions from journalists for about 20 minutes when she said she didn’t feel well and “slid to the ground.” After being attended to by staff and security for about five minutes, she stood up and left the premises with the support of her aides.

“The mayor of Montreal suffered discomfort during a press conference and, fortunately, she is out of danger. She will receive all the required medical support and thanks you for your support.”

La mairesse de Montréal a subi un malaise en conférence de presse et, heureusement, elle est hors de danger. Elle recevra tout l’accompagnement médical requis et vous remercie pour votre soutien. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 5, 2023 Mayor Valérie Plante suffers discomfort at press conference, gets medical attention

