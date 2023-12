Leave the World Behind is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Sam Esmail’s psychological thriller film Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

In second and third place are National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Club illico) and Elf (Crave).

