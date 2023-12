The neo-noir action thriller starring Keanu Reeves is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was the 3rd most popular movie on streaming in 2023

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in 2023. Topping the charts in third place is neo-noir action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

In first and second place are The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Prime Video) and Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+).

John Wick: Chapter 4 was the 3rd most popular movie on streaming in 2023

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.