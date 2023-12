Failures in healthcare and education, the 30% salary increase to Quebec MNAs, Bills 21 and 96, and tuition increases at English universities. Or, perhaps more broadly, he just “makes bad decisions.”

As the CAQ government’s approval rating decreases to 32%, a new study by Léger has examined the reasons why Montrealers are dissatisfied with Premier François Legault.

According to the study, the CAQ’s failure to improve healthcare and education (44%), the 30% salary increase for MNAs (37%) and Legault’s nationalist policies like Bill 21, Bill 96 and new out-of-province tuition fees at English universities (33%) are the top three reasons Montrealers are dissatisfied with the Legault government.

Among Quebecers in general, the $7-million grant to bring the L.A. Kings to Quebec City and “he makes bad decisions” round out the top 5 reasons people in the province are dissatisfied with François Legault.

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is now leading with 31% support in voting intentions, ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from December 1 to 4, 2023, with 1,040 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

