Half Moon Run to present new music festival l’Appel Montréal at Parc Olympique May 30

Montreal indie rock band Half Moon Run have announced that they’re launching a new music festival called l’Appel Montréal.

The first edition of the one-day event, coproduced by Evenko, is scheduled to take place at Olympic Park on May 30, 2024.

Half Moon Run will co-headline with Men I Trust. the rest of the lineup TBA. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

