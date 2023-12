Montreal has a vibrant and diverse nightlife scene that caters to all tastes and preferences.

Ausgang Plaza

This multifunctional space on St-Hubert in Rosemont is a 4,500 square foot blank canvas for everything and anything you can think of: DJ performances, live music shows, album launches from local artists, film screenings, VR projections, sound art installations, fine art vernissages and clothing line launches — and we’re pretty sure we’re forgetting something.

The crowd is fashion-forward and community-oriented, so expect a laid-back vibe to accompany its artistic and bohemian clientele.

Les Foufounes Électriques

Step through the doors of ‘Les Foufs’ and find yourself walled in by Montreal music history. An enormous multifunctional complex that has been a cornerstone of the alt-rock and punk scene in Montreal since it opened in 1983, this is where you would have seen Nirvana, Green Day and Queens of the Stone Age before they made it big.

Today, it continues its robust legacy with a specialization in punk, goth, emo, new wave, ska and metal.

The downstairs bar area has supremely cheap pitchers of beer and a substantial terrasse for summertime use, while the upstairs club area features a huge dancefloor with one of the best mosh pit scenes in town.

Casino de Montréal

Welcome to the Casino de Montréal, where four bars and a cabaret are better than one.

This lively casino venue offers a diverse range of nightlife options, making it the perfect destination for those seeking variety and entertainment, all under one roof.

The spacious L’Horloge bar is the perfect place to unwind with a cocktail, while the interactive Le Balcon bar offers an immersive music experience complete with live performances and DJs.

For those seeking a touch of excitement, the venue also boasts a vibrant casino floor, where guests can try their luck at a variety of thrilling casino games like roulette and bonus-enhanced slots adding an extra layer of entertainment to their evening.

For a more intimate setting, head to the chic Le Salon Privébar, or for a lively outdoor atmosphere, check out the Terrasse du Casino.

But that’s not all – the Cabaret du Casino is known for its stunning performances and energetic shows, ranging from cabarets to comedy acts.

Additionally, themed nights such as Latin Wednesdays and Ladies’ Night add even more excitement to the already lively atmosphere.

Casa del Popolo

Casa del Popolo has been at the heart of the independent arts and music scene of the Plateau and Mile End for several decades.

Many, many great local and international acts have played on its stages over the years, including Arcade Fire and Do Make Say Think, and no night’s ever the same with its more-than-varied mix of musical acts.

The café-bar section features a vegetarian food menu with some of the cheapest pints in the neighbourhood all year round, while the summer yields a terrasse out back — a great place to have a few drinks before taking in a show.

Check out its sister venues La Sala Rossa and La Sotterenea for more live music with a similar laid-back approach, and the avant-garde Suoni Per Il Popolo festival hosted at all three venues every June.

Stereo

Praised by international DJs for its impeccable sound system, Stereo keeps house and techno beats pumping into the late-night hours, long past the last call elsewhere — just ask folks who dance the night away until the sun comes up here.

With soundproof walls and a dancefloor reinforced with springs and shock absorbers, this after-hours nightclub is fully equipped for hardcore all-nighters that flock in from all corners of the city.

Le Belmont

Le Belmont is one of the best LGBTQ hangouts in town with their monthly Mec Plus Ultra event featuring gay anthems, drag performances and electro-pop.

Local funk collective Voyage Funktastique also does regular events here, as does Avalancha, a group dedicated to Spanish-language rock and DJs in town.

The lineup is filled out by local and international touring groups playing hip hop, indie and electro, while Bass Drive Wednesdays provides a weekly dose of bass-heavy music. The club has a large main room, as well as a smaller back room with a lounge feel for bouts of relaxation.

La Rockette

You don’t have to love electronic music to dance your heart out in Montreal. Those who prefer old-school and vintage sounds will love this intimate second-floor club featuring rockabilly and classic rock from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Providing the best choice for last call in the nightlife circuit known as l’Axe du Mal at the corner of St-Denis and Mont-Royal, drinks and cover are very cheap and it’s open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Don’t miss their weekly event Deadly Mardis, a favourite among weeknight warriors — you can call in sick on Wednesday morning, right?

