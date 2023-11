What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Nov. 30

Danse Danse presents Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young’s Kidd Pivot at Théâtre Maisonneuve through Dec. 2

Montreal producer Fred Everything launches A Break in Time LP w/ Habitat Sonore experience at PHI Centre

Pointe-à-Callière exhibition The St. Lawrence River, Echoes From the Shores begins

NYC political comic Hari Kondabolu performs at Théâtre Fairmount

Montreal duo Bibi Club play Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.