This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Nov. 2

Danse Danse presents Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined at Place des Arts, nightly through Nov. 4

The Goldman Case screens at Cinémania, the festival of French films (with English subtitles), which continues through Nov. 12

Vernissage for Rirkrit Tiravanija’s JOUEZ/PLAY exhibition at PHI Foundation

L.A. industrial electro-goth band Bestial Mouths play Casa del Popolo

French producer/DJ CloZee’s Microworlds tour comes to Beanfield Theatre

Coup de Coeur Francophone presents Double Date With Death at le Ministère

