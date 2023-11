What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Priscilla Guy & Emilie Morin’s Peau at Agora de la Danse Nov. 22–25

Montreal book fair Salon du livre begins at Palais des Congrès, runs through Nov. 26

Montreal Alouettes victory parade

Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia continues at the MAC through March 10

Local indie rock/shoegaze band Sun Entire launches the Fit to Break album at Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.