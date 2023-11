What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Katia-Marie Germain’s Mascarades at Agora de la Danse Nov. 15–18

M for Montreal Marathon music fest (Nov. 15–18) begins w/ Super Plage, Hawa B, LaF at Club Soda & more

Danse Danse presents Anne Plamondon’s Myokine at Place des Arts through Nov. 18

Mundial Montreal music festival continues w/ Super Duty Tough Work, Al-Qasar & more at Café Campus

Afro Montreal Nightlife discussion at Afromusée

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.