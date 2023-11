What to do today in Montreal

Vías' Flesh & Sound at the MAI. Photo by Damian Siqueiros

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Mexican dance company Vias presents Flesh and Sound at the MAI from Nov. 8–11

MIGS Montreal International Games Summit Nov. 8–9

Renowned reggae artist Tiken Jah Fakoly plays MTelus

Atlanta rapper Chase Shakur plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Wand’s Cory Hanson plays Foufs with opener Laughing

