What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Nov. 17

M for Montreal: Cult MTL presents Alex Nicol, Winona Forever & Sorry Girls at l’Esco

Katia-Marie Germain’s Mascarades continues at Agora de la Danse through Nov. 18

Mundial Montreal: Sound Czech’s Blend vol. 2, co-presented by Shift Radio

Saturday, Nov. 18

Talib Kweli book & record signing at Maktaba

M for Montreal: Heavy Trip 10th anniversary w/ Marie Davidson & more at Théâtre Fairmount

image+nation LGBTQ2IA+ film fest (on through Nov. 26) screens Elliot Page’s Close to You

Sunday, Nov. 19

Jake Epstein’s musical Boy Falls From the Sky at Segal Centre Nov. 19–Dec. 10

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE VR experience continues at the Montreal Science Centre till Jan. 7, 2024

Portland-based alt-electro band Portugal. The Man plays MTelus

