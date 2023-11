What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Nov. 10

Salon du Livre book fair “dans la ville” programming begins

Montreal singer-guitarist Ariel Posen plays Théâtre Fairmount

Nevermore: A Night to Die For (goth night) at Cabaret Berlin

Cerise Noire goth night at NDQ

Saturday, Nov. 11

Last weekend of the Cinémania film festival

Women Wide Awake book launch at Argo

Mexican dance company Vias presents Flesh and Sound at the MAI from Nov. 8–11

Montreal neo-soul/R&B artist Hanorah plays PHI Centre

Sunday, Nov. 12

Last day to see Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Segal Centre

Bit Brigade plays music from The Legend of Zelda and Double Dragon live at Bar le Ritz PDB

