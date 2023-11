What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Nov. 3

British electo-pop legends Depeche Mode play the Bell Centre

Archive of Tongues book launch at l’Euguélionne, feminist bookstore

The Tina Trons New Wave Halloween Spooktacular

Saturday, Nov. 4

Toula Drimonis & more English-language authors & translators at the Read Quebec Book Fair

Danse Danse presents Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined at Place des Arts, Nov. 3 & 4

Voyage Funktastique 10th anniversary at le Belmont

Sunday, Nov. 5

Performance by soprano Elisabeth St-Gélais & pianist Louise Pelletier + tours & stories on free Sunday at the CCA

Tourisme Montréal’s MTL à Table restaurant week (table d’hôte deals) Nov. 3–19

LP plays Place Bell

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.