What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Nov. 24

Billy Bob Productions presents Bang a Gong glam rock live tribute extravaganza at Club Soda

NCAA Northern Classic basketball at Place Bell Nov. 24–26

French house producer/guitarist Massane plays Newspeak

Saturday, Nov. 25

The Salon du livre de Montréal continues at Palais des Congrès through Nov. 26

Chicago rock & Berlin metal bands Coven & Lucifer bring the Satanic Panic tour to Studio TD

image+nation film fest presents Venus Envy: The House of Venus Story with Gisèle Lullaby show at Imperial Cinema

LNS and Bisoubizou at le Système

Sunday, Nov. 26

Indigenous Winter Market at 2023 St-Laurent, Nov. 25 & 26

Japanese Holiday Market Nov. 25 & 26

Asian street food takeover at Burgundy Lion with Satay brothers + DJ set, pop-up market & more

