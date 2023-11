Mayor Valérie Plante commented on antisemitic hate crimes at four Jewish community establishments this week as well as yesterday’s altercation at Concordia University.

A second suspected antisemitic hate crime in Montreal this week took place overnight last night. Following the firebombing of two Jewish establishments with a molotov cocktail in Dollard in the early hours of Tuesday morning, shots were fired at two Jewish schools in Côte-des-Neiges last night.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement saying she is “disturbed” by the latest hateful incident, condemning antisemitism.

“I was disturbed to learn that two Jewish schools in Côte-des-Neiges, Talmud Torah and Yeshiva Gedola, were the targets of gunfire overnight. Antisemitism, like any other demonstration of hatred and violence, has no place in our society.”

J’ai été troublée d’apprendre que deux écoles juives de Côte-des-Neiges, Talmud Torah et Yeshiva Gedola, ont été la cible de coups de feu durant la nuit. L’antisémitisme, comme toute autre démonstration de haine et de violence, n’a pas sa place dans notre société. Je ferai le… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 9, 2023

The attack on the schools follows an altercation at Concordia University yesterday — stemming more directly from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas — involving at least a dozen students, security guards and police, which resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old woman for assaulting an officer and a number of minor injuries among the students. Tensions erupted on campus when two tables were set up side by side, one raising awareness about the Israeli hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7, the other raising funds for innocent civilians in Gaza who are caught in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement yesterday, Plante also denounced the Dollard firebombings as well as the Concordia brawl. She said police are investigating both incidents and will “not skimp” on securing the city against further violence of this kind.

“Acts of violence such as those that affected Concordia students today and the attack on a synagogue yesterday are unacceptable. These hateful acts have absolutely no place in Montreal, a city of peace, security and kindness.

“Each event will be the subject of an investigation by the SPVM, which will not skimp on the means to maintain the security of our city. More than ever, we must resist violence, stay united and demonstrate for peace.”

Les actes de violence tels que ceux qui ont touchés aujourd’hui les étudiants de Concordia et l’attaque à une synagogue hier, sont inacceptables.



Ces actes haineux n’ont absolument pas leur place à Montréal; une ville de paix, de sécurité et de bienveillance.



Chaque événement… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 8, 2023 “These hateful acts have absolutely no place in Montreal, a city of peace, security & kindness”

Plante added that she will be discussing this matter with Montreal public security, the deputy director of the SPVM and the borough mayor for CDN/NDG.

