Elizabeth Debicki gave a masterful performance honouring the late Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, streaming now on Netflix.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are The Killer (Netflix), Barbie (VOD) and BlackBerry (CBC Gem).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are A Murder at the End of the World (Disney+), The Curse (Netflix) and BlackBerry (CBC Gem).

